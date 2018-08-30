Mystery cattle deaths at Castle Creek

Dunster veterinarian Tom Vogel has a mystery on his hands, one that has cost him considerable loss and grief.

Just weeks ago as he went to check on his herd grazing along the Raush Valley, he made the grizzly discovery of one bull and four cows dead along Castle Creek Road. They were in close proximity – at the 14km and 16 km marks. All five were found partially consumed.

It appears that all died at about the same time, sometime between the end of July and beginning of August.

Aside from the five found dead, there are also seven missing, including two bulls, three cows and two calves.

“The missing have either wandered off or were taken, but there are no signs of harvest.”

Vogel says that the Valley goes up about 40 km to the end before hitting the mountains, in which only about 26 km can be accessed. There was no sign of any of them up there. Despite that, he has only ever lost two cows in that area.

It’s the amount of dead animals, and the fact that they all died at the same time that creates the mystery, as well as the fact that no one can say for sure how they died.

The carcass of the dead bull was found intact (in the burner), with what is believed to be an exit hole in the skull. The others bear no specific type of marks to indicate cause of death.

Vogel has spoken with a number of individuals, including a Conservation Officer and Bryan Monroe, experienced in animal pathology, about the matter.

“The Conservation Officer says that it appears not to be animal predators,” said Vogel, adding that Monroe says he has never seen anything like this.

In fact, no one so far has any solid explanation for the deaths or conditions of the carcasses, although it has been determined as “acute morbidity”.

Vogel himself is familiar with animal disease, being a vet since 1974.

“Predator kills are obvious,” he says. “And typically, multiple deaths include some sort of infection or toxicity, but that usually also involves other animals.”

He went on to say that the only cause of death common here is black leg, adding that it isn’t the culprit, because he would recognize it.

Moreover, infection or toxicity usually targets the more vulnerable first, such as calves. In this case, cows were found dead and the calves largely untouched, which is very unusual. Vogel now has a number of orphan calves.

Vogel has spoken with the RCMP, and at this point the matter is still in the investigative stage.

Vogel is willing to pay $6000 for any information leading to an arrest and conviction and restitution of loss.

If anyone has any information they are to contact the RCMP or call 250-968-4477.