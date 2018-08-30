Valemount Food Bank Update

As many of you may know, the Valemount Food Bank experienced a complete change in the board of directors this year.

As we are all new at our positions it does take a bit of time to learn the ropes and figure out what direction we wanted to go. This is to give the general public an overview of what we have done since taking our seats and some of the ideas we have for the future.

We want to be as open and transparent within the community as we can. All board meetings are open to the public.

Our first job was to review the policies and procedures of many food banks across the country to see how they are run, and review Food Banks Canada requirements for membership. We learned a few things, one being that we needed to update our intake forms and keep more detailed records in order to qualify for grants through their organization. This is currently underway.

Next we reviewed the types of foods we were receiving and how they were being distributed to the community. We found that a few changes needed to be made. Our freezers needed a revamp. Client feedback suggested that the bread that filled the majority of our freezers was not meeting the main demand for nutrition so we scaled back the amount of bread donations we were accumulating and distributing to make room for more nutritious foods. We are currently looking for different sources of frozen food such as meats, veggies, soups and casseroles that are microwavable for clients who may not have access to full kitchens for cooking.

We then reviewed our hours of operations and decided to not make any changes there, however we have created a partnership with the Robson Valley Support Society so we can now offer applications for hampers through their Community Outreach Program. This opens up our availability from only one day a month, to three days a week. Our current hours of operation are from 10-12 the second Wednesday of each month. If anyone cannot access the foodbank during that window they can now apply for and receive a hamper Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday between 8:30 and 4:30 by asking to see the Community Outreach Support Worker Sheri Gee. Call RVSS at 250-566-9107.

When we looked at the finances we discovered that cash donations are the best kind. With new and updated technology we can get the best deals by purchasing in bulk and online. It is also easier to fill any gaps; for example, if we run out of peanut butter or breakfast cereal we can purchase it. We want the public to know that by donating cash we can issue a tax-deductible receipt to the donor (we do need to know your names for this). This is a win-win for all.

We are currently sourcing new cash collection tins to place around town for those who want to donate their spare change, and we instituted a cash card at IGA for those that want to add a few dollars to their grocery bill while doing their regular shopping. Just ask any of the cashiers when you check out.

We identified a lack in drop-off locations around town and awareness of ways to donate so are creating partnerships with businesses around town to create new year-round drop-off locations for non-perishable foods. People can now donate any time of the year, not just at Christmas time. These will be located at IDA, the Library, and the Rocky Mountain Goat office.

It is very important for the general public to know that we cannot give out expired food. During our free skate fundraiser, which was organized by our president Marian Plummer, approximately one third of our donations were unusable due to being beyond the expiry date. So please, when you donate, check the expiry date on the can or box first.

Our new board members are: Marian Plummer, President; Sherry Tinsley, Vice President; Barbara Markham, Secretary/Treasurer; Barbara Battensby; Monika Springer; Sheri Gee; Jack Hoy.

Any inquiries can be made by calling Marian at 250-566-4807, Monika at 250-566-0033 or

Sheri at RVSS on Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday 8:30-4:30 at 250-566-9107.

