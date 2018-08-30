McBride residents host Robson Valley’s first ever sheep dog field trial

McBride residents Jennifer and Dave L’Arrivee are hosting Robson Valley’s first ever sheep dog field trial. Some of the top handlers and dog teams will be travelling from all over Alberta and British Columbia to attend this inaugural event.

On the weekend of September 15 and 16, Robson Valley residents are invited to come out and watch an exciting event.

“Sheep dog field trials originated in Scotland and are designed to replicate the real work shepherds do on their farms,” explained Jen L’Arrivee.

“The dogs gather the sheep and take them through various gates similar to moving sheep throughout a farm. The teams also separate sheep, which is useful during lambing or treating individual ewes. Finally, the dog and handler must get the sheep into a pen.”

Teams can compete in four classes. Novice is for newer handlers and dogs, a Nursery is for dogs that haven’t turned three years of age yet, Pro Novice is for dogs that are inexperienced, and Open class is for experienced handlers and dogs. The Open class requires the dogs to gather sheep from anywhere from 300 to 600 yards. The runs are judged and a time limit is set.

“Dogs are controlled by voice and whistle,” she said.

“We are expecting about 25 handlers and 65 dogs. Most dogs competing are Border Collies, but we will also see Kelpies and sometimes Australian Shepherds.”

The sheep used in the field trial are a flock of hair sheep owned by the L’Arrivees.

Well-known handler Dale Montgomery from Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, will be judging the event. He is multiple winner of the Calgary Stampede and the Western Canadian Championship. This will be his first time to the Robson Valley.

“Dave and I would like to thank Rosie and Aaron Evans and Jim and Abby Swanson for kindly donating the fields for the event,” said L’Arrivee.

L’Arrivee currently has six border collies ranging in age from 6 months to 13 years. The competition dogs are ages three to ten years of age. L’Arrivee, who has been travelling this entire summer throughout Western Canada and Wyoming to compete and train, said she enjoys working with stock dogs for several reasons.

“First and foremost the relationship is a true partnership. It is not like obedience training, which I have also done for many years where the handler just gives commands and expects results. With stock dogs, the dog plays a very important role in keeping control of the sheep by their eye and body movement. This innate ability coupled with the handler providing guidance creates a team. The relationship a handler develops with their dog is one based on complete respect of the dog’s talent. The second reason that I enjoy working with stock dogs is that I love working outside with the animals and being surrounded by nature. Finally, the work I have done with the dogs has allowed me to travel, work, and visit with some wonderful people.”

L’Arrivee said she has always wanted to introduce people to the Robson Valley as it’s a stunning place to live, and hosting this event is a great opportunity do to so.

Spectators are welcome to come out and watch the trials on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. on. The events take place on Red Tail Road. Follow the signs for the location.

“Please come out and support the Live Different concession (available for breakfast and lunch), bring a lawn chair, and please leave pets at home,” said L’Arrivee.

Jennifer L’Arrivee and Tweed - Alanna Leach photo

Kinloch Bee - Alanna Leach photo