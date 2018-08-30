Stanley Cup visits Gateway Lodge

Residents and staff at Gateway Lodge in Prince George spent the morning with Brett Connolly and the Stanley Cup.

Connolly is a forward for the Washington Capitals, who won the Stanley cup this past season.

As is tradition, each season every member of the winning team gets one day with the cup. Most players take it to their hometowns and celebrate the championship with family, friends, and the community.

Since Brett is from Prince George, played minor hockey there, and spent four seasons with the Prince George Cougars (WHL), it was only fitting that he brought Lord Stanley’s Cup back to where his hockey journey began.

Connolly’s mom Dawn Connolly and aunt Lynn AuCoin are Northern Health (NH) staff at Gateway Lodge. Both were excited to have Connolly bring the cup and share it with the Gateway residents.

Residents took pictures with Connolly and the cup, a few held it, and two residents even kissed the cup.

After his time at Gateway Lodge, Connolly headed straight to the CN Centre for the official Prince George Stanley Cup Party.

About Brandan Spyker:

Brandan works in internal communications at Northern Health. Born and raised in Prince George, Brandan started out in TV broadcasting as a technical director before making the jump into healthcare. Outside of work he enjoys spending quality time and travelling with his wife and daughter. He’s a techie and loves to learn about new smartphones and computers. He also enjoys watching and playing sports.

Connolly (second from the left) poses with Gateway Lodge staff, including his aunt Lynn AuCoin (far right).