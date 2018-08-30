A Time To Be Heard – An important message from MLA Shirley Bond

One of the things that I have learned as the MLA for Prince George-Valemount is that we need to work very hard to have our voices heard on key issues. This has never been more evident than now.

The current government has dozens of consultations and public input processes underway on critical policy matters that could have potential implications for all of us. It is so important that residents in northern and rural communities make their views known.

One of the most recent issues that has been sent out for public consultation is a review of eligibility for the Veteran’s Licence Plate program.

I was very proud to work on the recognition program that is intended to honour the service of military veterans who have served on our behalf.

Apparently the government is considering expanding the criteria to include other service organizations.

For the record, I want to see the criteria remain specifically focused on military veterans and I have heard from some veterans and their families who want to see the criteria remain unchanged.

It is always important to recognize the contributions of British Columbians and the specialty licence place program would allow for additional plates to do just that, but the Veterans Licence Plate should stand alone as a visible tribute for our veterans.

The consultation period for this issue is short, in fact it will close on September 4, 2018. Now is the time to be heard on this and other important issues. You can participate in the survey at https://www.gov.bc.ca/veterans-licence-plate or share your views with the government or your local MLA.

This is a chance to have your voice shape government policy.