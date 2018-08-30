Hold Fast/Let Go Exhibit at Valemount Museum

Artist Frances Gobbi was on hand Friday evening to share the inspiration behind her work.

August 17 was the opening reception at the Valemount Public Museum for the Hold Fast/Let Go: Reflections on Home & Family art exhibit, organized and circulated by Two Rivers Gallery.

Every year Two Rivers Gallery arranges for artists to display their work throughout different communities in the province, providing an opportunity for locals to also meet the artists themselves.

On display now are works from two Prince George artists, and one from Revelstoke. Although very different in style and presentation, the Gallery felt that there was a common thread to their work.

All have to do with influence of home and family values including faith, and how these inspired their works.

Frances Gobbi, who was on hand Friday evening, Aug. 17, is from Prince George. She has a succession of works entitled “Violet Storm”. Using the same pattern elements but with variations in arrangement, size, and colour, Gobbi’s inspiration are the geometric and numerical patterns within nature.

Gobbi, who began her work as a quilter, eventually translated her skill and inspiration onto paper using a biblical quilt pattern, with watercolour and graphite as her medium.

Other displays include the work of Mo Hamilton, another Prince George artist, who has created a series of block prints with various houses as the theme.

Catherine Ruddell, from Revelstoke, based her idea of block print and embroidered canvas of various floral patterns on the close relationship she had with her grandmother, who shared stories and taught her about flowers when she was young.

So, while the work of all three artists is different in style, they all reflect the influence of home and family.

The exhibition will be on display at the Valemount Museum until September 16.