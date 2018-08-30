Through The Lens With Leon Lorenz

Trees help settle and trap dust, pollen and smoke from the air. Trees absorb carbon dioxide and harmful gases such as sulfur dioxide and carbon monoxide and release oxygen. It is estimated that in one year an acre of mature trees absorbs the same amount of carbon dioxide produced when you drive your car 26,000 miles (41843 km).
