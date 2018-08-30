Statement from Ian Anderson, President, Kinder Morgan Canada

Response to Federal Court of Appeal decision announced Thursday, August 30, 2018
We are reviewing the decision with the Government of Canada and are taking the appropriate time to assess next steps. We remain committed to building this Project in consideration of communities and the environment, with meaningful consultation with Indigenous Peoples and for the benefit of Canadians. Trans Mountain is currently taking measures to suspend construction related activities on the Project in a safe and orderly manner. The court decision was not a condition of the transaction between KML and the federal government.