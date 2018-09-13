Open House: Fire Hazard Reduction on Pyramid Bench

Parks Canada is moving forward with plans to removing the hazardous accumulation of dead and dying pine trees lying upwind of the community of Jasper. An open house to provide information to the public about this project is scheduled for Tuesday, October 2nd from 3:00 to 7:00 pm in the Skyline Room of the Lobstick Lodge in Jasper.

Parks Canada is working with Canfor on a forest fuel reduction treatment of approximately 500 hectares of forest. Canfor is a forest products company with experience in variable retention harvesting. This method clears patches of forest in varying sizes, leaving behind certain trees or clusters of trees to protect vital plant and animal habitat. More trees will be harvested than in a typical thinning or FireSmarting, but fewer than in clear cutting. Canfor crews and equipment will selectively remove mature pine and spruce trees, while protecting Douglas fir, deciduous trees such as aspen, and wetland areas.

Reducing forest fuels near the community would assist in keeping a potential wildfire on the ground rather than going from tree top to tree top. When fire is on the ground, it limits fire intensity, reduces windblown embers, and makes it easier for responders to control. This is the latest in a series of activities undertaken by Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper designed to reduce the potential impacts of a wildfire and to protect people and property.

Mountain pine beetle colonization of pine forests in the main valleys has steadily and visibly increased since 2013. Large areas of red and dead forest present an increased fire hazard until the needles drop from the trees, which may take two to five years.

Stop by the open house to learn more about the planned work and how it may affect you. If you are unable to attend, visit our website at parkscanada.gc.ca/jasperfireupdate for more details.