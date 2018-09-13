British Columbia files lawsuit against opioid industry

VANCOUVER - The Province of B.C. has launched a class action lawsuit against opioid drug companies, whose marketing practices have had devastating impacts on the lives of thousands of British Columbians.

The lawsuit, filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, aims to recover millions of dollars in opioid-related health-care costs incurred by the provincial government.

"It's time opioid drug companies take responsibility for the human and financial toll their products have taken on so many families across British Columbia," said David Eby, Attorney General. "In court, we will argue that these drug companies deceptively marketed their products knowing full well the potential consequences, and as a result, British Columbia has incurred great costs."

More than 40 opioid manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors are named as defendants. The government's filing alleges that the companies' practices have contributed to an epidemic of addiction, and that they placed profits over the health and safety of the public. It claims that the companies deceived prescribers and patients about the risks and benefits of opioids, and that the companies have seriously harmed the public health-care system.

To assist the court process, government will also be introducing legislation similar to legislation that supported "Big Tobacco" litigation in 1998. The opioid damages and health-care costs recovery act will be introduced in the fall session of the legislature.

"I have sat with family members who have lost loved ones to overdose, and we are taking action to address the terrible impact overdose is having on the lives of our children, partners and friends," said Judy Darcy, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. "Drug companies must take responsibility for their role, and need to put the lives of people ahead of profits."

"As provincial leaders, we need to work together to reduce harm and stigma, address the root causes of the crisis, and support people struggling with mental health and addiction," said Sonia Furstenau of the B.C. Green Party. "The ability to recover costs would be an important advancement."