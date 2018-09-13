Mt. Robson Marathon 2018

For eight years now the Mt. Robson Marathon has been a highlight in the Robson Valley for residents and visitors alike.

At the forefront, left to right, Miwa Hiroe from Valemount and daughters Mirai, two years old, and nine-year-old big sister Isis. Perfect shot and perfect day for the races.

The backdrop of Mt. Robson and accompanying scenic trails provides both pleasure and challenge to those who enter into the Marathon.

As in other years, there were four categories: the Flatlander 5 K, this year with a total of 52 participants, 39 women and 13 men; Kinney Lake 12 K, with 105 participants of 73 women and 31 men; the Half Marathon of 180 participants with 114 women and 65 men; and the 50K Ultra Marathon, with a list of 175 competitors, 90 women and 85 men.

Chris Sheremata, Ryan Kulak and Creag Vogel took 1st, 2nd and 3rd consecutively in the Flatlander. Valemount residents Elizma Du Toit, Gail Burbidge and Joyce Mackey participated.

The Kinney Lake 12 K 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners (in consecutive order) were Joachim Hereth, Chance Basaraba, Rainer Loos.

Half Marathon 1st, 2nd and 3rd winners were Dan Spalding, Cam McNamara, and Jaden Tupper.

Francois Dagenais Cote, Jean-Yves Doucet, and Marcus Allen were the top three-place winners (in consecutive order) of the 50K Ultra Marathon.

And, as usual and always enjoyed, was the Kids’ Race that takes place around noon along with the live, background music of the Valemount Old Timers, that just adds that extra touch to the atmosphere of the event.

Ana Peasgood (left) and 68-year-young Marija Rupar (right) as they approach the finish line. Awesome Participaction! Dianne St. Jean photo

Gail Burbidge from Valemount determinedly runs in the Flatlander 5K every year . Dianne St. Jean photo

