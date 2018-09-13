The mighty Niagara River draws water from Lake Erie and empties into Lake Ontario. On its coarse is Niagara Falls, which is located on the border of Ontario, Canada and New York, USA. It is made up of three speculator waterfalls, the Horseshoe Falls (pictured here ) which is the largest, and on the Canadian side, the American Falls and the Bridal Falls.

The combined falls form the highest flow rate of any waterfall in North America that has a vertical drop of more than 165 feet (50m).