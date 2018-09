Valemount Marina Association - 37th Annual Fishing Derby

And the winners are…

Category Winner Weight (lbs) Sponsor

0-6 Years Old

Rainbow - 1st/ Mason Lewis 2.1 Osadchuk Family In Memory of Mike Osadchuk, Sr./

Rod & Reel Wayne Schnell In Memory of Donna Schnell

Rainbow - 2nd Preston Clark 2.08 Alpine Country Rentals

Kokanee - 1st Mayson Voth 0.53 Home Hardware-Valemount

Coarse - 1st Levi Dyck 0.54 Pete & Val Masciarelli

Grande Aggregate Mason Lewis 7.37 Bustin’ Trout

7-12 Years Old

Rainbow - 1st/Rod & Reel Samara Olson 2.46 Nordli Family/DRB Forestry

Rainbow - 2nd Jacob Jones 2.08 Chris Griffin Trucking

Kokanee - 1st Sapphire Pelletier 0.46 Spaz Logging Ltd.

Coarse - 1st Tyson Dyck 0.32 RCL Br. 266

Grande Aggregate Maddisyn Smith 5.62 Valemount Swiss Bakery

13-15 Years Old

Rainbow - 1st/Rod & Reel Jediah Rich 2.16 Underwriters Insurance Brokers

/R.D. Mechanical

Rainbow - 2nd Keegan Reed 2.02 Crooked Creek Greenhouses

In Memory of Ian Mallach

Kokanee - 1st Jediah Rich 0.23 CN Signals – Valemount

Grande Aggregate Jediah Rich 8.86 VMA In Memory of Louis Bobke

Ladies’

Rainbow - 1st/Rod & Reel Courtney Lewis 2.81 R.D. Mechanical/Monashee Towing

Rainbow - 2nd Allanah Towers 1.95 Three Ranges Brewing Company

Kokanee - 1st/Rod & Reel Karolyn Russ 0.66 Mickelson Investments/Travis Auto

Kokanee - 2nd Allanah Towers 0.48 Canadian Bed and Breakfast

Grande Aggregate Kerri Hauer 12.11 Canoe River Campground

Men’s

Rainbow - 1st/Rod & Reel Tad Dennis 3.22 VMA In Memory of Ray Brown/

Canadian Bed and Breakfast

Rainbow - 2nd Joseph Rich 3.20 Valemount Fire and Rescue

Kokanee - 1st/Rod & Reel Simon Plamondon 0.53 David and Hollie Blanchette

In Memory of Eugene Blanchette

Kokanee - 2nd Marc Blanchette 0.47 Valemount Real Estate

Grande Aggregate Chris Griffin 13.93 Noreen’s Hair Design

Overall

Largest Fish (Rainbow) Tad Dennis 3.22

Largest Kokanee Karolyn Russ 0.66

Largest Coarse Levi Dyck 0.54

Largest Aggregate Chris Griffin 13.93

Youngest Fisher Boy Connor Shalla 4.75 months

Youngest Fisher Girl Lochlen McCracken 2 years

Hidden Weight Joseph Rich 1.50 Mica Mountain Transport

In all there were 227 fish caught, for a total weight of 262.33 lbs.

See you again next year!

Owen Torgerson (right) presented Tad Dennis (left) with the Derby Winner trophy. Dennis had the Largest Fish (Rainbow) weigh in at 3.22 lbs.

Youngest Fisher Boy this year was Connor Shalla, just under five months old.

At the windup of the Derby, everyone’s a winner for participating. Kids ran up to get their ribbons.

Jacob Jones, with 2nd Largest Rainbow award.

Jediah Rich did a ‘reel’ good job, with Largest Rainbow, Rod & Reel, Largest Kokanee and of course Grande Aggregate in the 13-15 age category. Impressive!

Keegan Reed with 2nd Largest Rainbow award, 13-15 age group.

Levi Dyck proudly showing off his award for Largest Coarse Fish, 6 years and under.

Maddisyn Smith, Grand Aggregate award in the 7-12 age category, and Owen Torgerson.

Marc Blanchette took 2nd in Men’s, Kokanee category.

Mason Lewis reeled in good, winning 1st in Rainbow, Rod & Reel and Grande Aggregate in the 0-6 age category.

Mayson Voth with his award for Largest Kokanee, 6 years and under.

Allanah Towers won 2nd in both Rainbow and Kokanee in the Ladies’ category.

Preston Clark had the 2nd Largest Rainbow in the 0-6 category.

Samara Olson took first in the Largest Rainbow category and Rod & Reel in the 7-12 age category. Way to go!

Sapphire Pelletier took 1st in Largest Kokanee category for 7-12 year olds.

Simon Plamondon, 1st in Men’s Kokanee, and Rod & Reel.

Tyson Dyck got 1st in Coarse Fish category for 7-12 year olds.

Joseph Rich took 2nd Rainbow in Men’s and Hidden Weight of 1.50.

Dianne St. Jean photos