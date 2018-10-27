Candidates for RDFFG Area H Director

RDFFG Area H Candidates

Dannielle Alan (incumbent), McBride; Ben Hunter, Dunster

Dannielle Alan

Background: Alan manages the McBride Visitor Centre and the Whistle Stop Gallery on behalf of the non-profit Whistle Stop Gallery Society. “I have been an active community member since my arrival into the Robson Canoe Valley in 2005, involved with various clubs and organizations and am currently the Regional District Director, Area H,” says Alan. Two children and a small hobby farm keeps her busy. “Emphasis on the hobby part,” she adds, “as the goats, chickens and ambulatory lawn mower will freely attest.”

“I have been blown away by the passion, energy and enthusiasm volunteers have put in to making their communities better. From building a playground in Dome Creek to creating summer programs for kids in Valemount, community members are working hard with few resources. As Area H Director I have been able to help in a wide ranging and participatory role. I have found that by truly listening without bias, working with people to find common solutions and approaching issues in a positive and collaborative way, together we can make great things happen. We have brought local representation to the SD 57 board, advocated for local decision making around back country access and development, supported clean energy, affordable housing, children and seniors. We are attracting new people with new ideas into our communities and we are attracting investment. Through advocacy and active involvement I have worked hard to support the communities in the Robson/Canoe Valley and I hope to continue working with people; listening, learning and helping where I can.

“We are struggling with many of the same issues that challenge small communities across British Columbia: economic development, community sustainability, clean energy, climate change, air quality, sustainable agriculture, support of seniors, affordable housing etc. It is easy to focus on what we need or what we are lacking, I think though that we need to focus on what we have and what we can build on. We have passionate people working on geothermal solutions for clean energy and clean air, we have new businesses opening up in the Valley, we have tireless advocates who have worked to restore salmon habitat and teach residents and visitors alike about the importance of our environment. We have people working with seniors, others finding solutions to our affordable housing challenges. We have volunteers building trails, campsites and cabins in the backcountry, increasing accessibility for all to enjoy. We have community members helping lost and abandoned pets, working with children, being role models, creating opportunities and inspiring others with their passion. Suffice it to say, I am thrilled to be an active participant in what I see as a bright and vibrant future and will work just as hard as you do to make it so."

Benjamin Hunter

Hunter lives in Dunster, BC. He is a self-employed carpenter/renovator.

“Integrity is the foundation of my character. Its walls are Honesty, and it is roofed with Reliability. The bulk of my work comes to me by word of mouth. When I am on a job my time is not my own as my client comes first. I speak plainly and truthfully. If I cannot do the work I say so immediately, explain why and suggest others who may be more appropriate. I place great value in keeping my word. All in it's a tidy little house for Consistency, Dedication, and Persistence to live in. I have not held any public office before, though I have been a manager of volunteers several times including having been a Search and Rescue Team Leader, and Swiftwater Rescuer for eight years. I held a 100% Live Rescue Rate over that time. If the subjects were alive when we got the call, they were alive when we found them and brought them out. Many lives were saved and changed, including my own. When I worked in Outdoor Retail, selling technical gear and clothing, I had some of the highest sales on record because I made it a point to learn as much as I could and I listened to my clients, many of whom knew far more than I did. Over the course of my work many of you have expressed your concerns to me on topics from Employment to Education and Resource Management. I have listened to you and have learned a lot, though I recognize that I have only scratched the surface. These conversations sparked an interest in how our Region has come to be where it is today, what decisions were made, how they were made, and why. I will keep listening. Our Region has been my family's home since 1981. Its mountains, fields, and rivers are where I spend my downtime. As such, its wellbeing and future are my concern. I look forward to putting my experience and skills to work as Director for Area H, Regional District Fraser Fort-George."



































