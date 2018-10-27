



All Aboard! CPR 374

Mosai Canada 150 in Gatineau Quebec was a hugely successful horticultural art exhibition that drew 1.3 million visitors to Jacques Cartier Park during Canada's sesquicentennial celebrations. For this year 2018 the team behind Mosai Canada 150 scaled up the exhibition by adding 12 more sculptures to a total of 45, and going from three million plants to more than 5.5 million plants which contain 200 species. This realistic locomotive train was specially made for the exhibition and is one of the plant-based sculptures on display. The Mosaiculture is described as "the most speculator of all the horticultural techniques" with roots that date back to the Renaissance. Mosaiculture blends sculpture, painting and horticulture.

However, one or two photos is simply not enough to truly grasp the wonders of the exhibition. Join us in the next few issues as we feature an array of photographs of this wonderful work.

As part of our recent eastern Canada holiday my family and I went to visit the Mosai Culture, which is located at Jacques Cartier Park in Gatineau Quebec. It is just across the Ottawa River and only minutes from downtown Ottawa and the Parliament Buildings. At this park are 45 gigantic works of art celebrating nature in all its splendor. This amazing exhibition is made up of more than 5.5 million plants, a tribute to the creative and masterful work of renowned individuals. Since the creation of Mosai Culture in 2000, more than 12 million visitors from around the world have admired the works. My best overall pick in the exhibition is this picture of the two moose because of the wilderness setting they have included.

