Trevor Lloyd Jones exhibit inspirational at all levels

The painting of Uluru that Jones did not complete until gaining permission from the aboriginals who hold the rock as sacred. Photos of Jones’ work by Dianne St. Jean

The exhibit was held at the former McBride and District Public Library building, which was full of the artist’s works as well as visitors.

Multiples of Jones’ work was stowed away in the home of the basement he shared with wife Norma Stromberg-Jones. Along with his daughter Rachel, who lives in England, the ladies decided to share his years’ works with Robson Valley residents.

Most were paintings using acrylic on paper or canvas, and demonstrates the talent to detail as well as personal interpretation, with a predominant fascination of mountainous terrain.

There is an interesting story behind his painting of “Uluru”, a sacred rock in Australia.

Jones had painted everything on the canvas, leaving a blank space of the outline of Uluru. It is said that the Aboriginal tribes considered it to be sacred and not to be copied without permission. Jones went to the trouble of gaining that permission, and only after that, completed the work in 2004.

A sample of the detail and excellent use of light in Jones’ work. He tended to segment or “split” his portrayals in order to emphasize finer details in nature that might otherwise be overlooked. Photos of Jones’ work by Dianne St. Jean

Thanks to the family for giving us the opportunity and pleasure to enjoy this man’s fantastic works.