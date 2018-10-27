- Home
Trevor Lloyd Jones exhibit inspirational at all levels
Saturday, October 27, 2018 - 00:00 Dianne St. Jean
The exhibit was held at the former McBride and District Public Library building, which was full of the artist’s works as well as visitors.
Multiples of Jones’ work was stowed away in the home of the basement he shared with wife Norma Stromberg-Jones. Along with his daughter Rachel, who lives in England, the ladies decided to share his years’ works with Robson Valley residents.
Most were paintings using acrylic on paper or canvas, and demonstrates the talent to detail as well as personal interpretation, with a predominant fascination of mountainous terrain.
There is an interesting story behind his painting of “Uluru”, a sacred rock in Australia.
Jones had painted everything on the canvas, leaving a blank space of the outline of Uluru. It is said that the Aboriginal tribes considered it to be sacred and not to be copied without permission. Jones went to the trouble of gaining that permission, and only after that, completed the work in 2004.
Jones’ initial creations featured experiments with geometric shapes, mostly cubes, along with winding lines, often scarlet, that some say suggest trails or paths taken in life.
Thanks to the family for giving us the opportunity and pleasure to enjoy this man’s fantastic works.