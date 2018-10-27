Your Voice in Victoria

Every year elected officials from across British Columbia attend the Union of BC Municipalities Annual Convention. As someone who has participated for many years as a provincial representative, I can assure you the days are full, beginning early and ending late each day. And while my role has changed significantly, the importance of the meetings that take place with individual communities has not.

Participating in UBCM provides locally elected politicians the opportunity to meet directly with ministers, including the Premier, senior staff, crown corporations and health authorities. And while individual meetings are short in duration they are often the starting point for ongoing work and ultimately may lead to important policy changes, additional resources or successful grant requests.

During my time as the MLA for Prince George-Valemount I have come to realize how important this process can be, especially for small and rural communities like some of the ones I represent. When I served as a minister it gave me the chance to better understand the needs of communities in all regions of the province and as an MLA it gives me the chance to directly support the requests and issues that my councils take forward.

Once again this year I was pleased to join our mayors and councils and the regional district in their meetings with the provincial government. The presentations made were well done and well received. But the work doesn’t end there or with a brief meeting at UBCM. Now the follow up begins as we work together on behalf of our mutual constituents. We’ve made the case, now we want to see some results.



