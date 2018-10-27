During the month of October Parks Canada celebrates the night sky with dark sky month in conjunction with Jasper's annual Dark Sky festival .

Encompassing over 11,000 square kilometres, Jasper National Park is the second largest dark sky preserve in the world!

In addition to the festival itself, visitors can also experience a series of dark sky related events and the following free Parks Canada led programs:

Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star

When: October 13 & 14 at 9 pm

Location: Lake Annette (Parking lot #13)

Embrace the dark side and experience the star rich skies of Jasper National Park on a 2.4 km easy guided hike. Bring a flashlight.

Moon viewing

When: October 17 & 18 at 7 pm to 9 pm

Location: Heritage Firehall, 414 Patricia St.

Sidewalk astronomy in the town of Jasper! A Park Interpreter will have an assortment of telescopes and binoculars set up for moon viewing. Drop by for five minutes or stay for an hour.

By the Light of the Moon

When: October 19 & 20 at 8:15 pm and 9:30 pm

Location: Beyond the Stars event at Lake Annette

Immerse yourself and experience the moonlit skies of Jasper National Park on this 2.4 km guided hike. Learn about some of the nocturnal adaptations that help the animals of the park (including us) see in the dark. Bring a flashlight.

Why Dark Skies Matter

When: October 20, 10 am to 2 pm

Location: Big Bang Expo, 401 Bonhomme Street

Jasper National Park is one of the world’s largest designated dark sky preserves. How does this status benefit visitors, wildlife and residents? Join us to find out why we love our dark skies.

For more information on the entire Jasper Dark Sky festival visit www.jasperdarksky.travel/