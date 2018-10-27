Statement by MP Zimmer Regarding Announcement that a Conservative Government will Repeal Bill C-71

Sept. 20, 2018 – Bob Zimmer, Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies and Co-Chair of the Parliamentary Outdoor Caucus, issued the following statement regarding Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s announcement that a Conservative Government will repeal the Liberal Firearms Bill, Bill C-71:

“I have said from its introduction in the House of Commons that the Liberal Firearms Bill does nothing to make communities safer and treats our law-abiding firearms owners like criminals. I commend Mr. Scheer for being the only national leader to stand up and defend the rights of lawful firearms owners.The number one priority of any government should be the safety of Canadians. That is why a Conservative Government will repeal the Liberal’s ineffective firearms legislation and replace it with a law that targets criminals, protects Canadians and respects sport shooters and law-abiding firearms owners.”



