Valemount Craft Beer Experience proceeds gives back to the community

The second annual VCBE event was again a huge success, raising over $20,000 that goes to charities and community groups

Tom Jamin (right) received the cheque on behalf of VACS.

Eugene Jamin (left) and Pete Pearson (far right) accept a cheque from Michael Lewis for $6,300 on behalf of the Valemount RCL Branch #266.

Paul Nichols (right) accepts a cheque for $12,600 on behalf of the Communities For Veterans Foundation. The funds will go toward the building of cabins that will house veterans while attending their therapy programs at their ranch.

Derrick Shaw (left) from Valemount Secondary School and Ashley Flavelle (far right) from Valemount Elementary School accept a cheque for $2,800 which the schools will share. The funds help toward the schools' meal and other programs. Dianne St. Jean photos

. The four recipients of the proceeds this year were Valemount Elementary and Secondary Schools (sharing), Valemount Arts and Cultural Society (VACS), Royal Canadian Legion Br. 266, and Communities for Veterans Foundation. The cheques were presented to representatives of the groups on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 19 at Three Ranges Brewing Co. by Michael Lewis.