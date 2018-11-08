Yes Valemount – there really is a Valemount Glacier Destination Resort

A brief statement was recently put forth by Tommaso Oberti on the progress of the Valemount Glacier Destination Resort.

Says Oberti, “We are continuing to prepare for the construction of Valemount Glacier Destinations, and while the project financing process is taking longer than anticipated, our understanding is that it remains on track.”

There has been speculation among some Valemount residents that perhaps the resort will not become reality. This has happened every time there have been delays in the process and when there is a period of silence from the developers on the subject.

Says one long-time resident, “It’s happening just like before,” referring to past endeavours to create an outside resort, including the most recent on Canoe Mountain.

However, the conditions that resulted in the failure of that project differ from the VGD project. The VGD resort investors are stable and are working collaboratively, as are all the partners involved, including the Simpcw First Nation as well as the provincial government.

Oberti added that they are expecting to make more announcements in the coming months.

“We thank the people of Valemount and beyond as well as the Simpcw First Nation for their patience and continued support for the project and look forward to working together on this truly world-class endeavor,” he said..