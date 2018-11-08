We Will Remember Them

There are many ways that we can demonstrate our thankfulness. An obvious one is wearing a poppy. The poppy is worn to show our respect, and our donations support important services for veterans and their families.

As we prepare for November 11, I want to encourage each of you to consider what you will do as an “act of remembrance.”

Attending a Remembrance Day service, helping place flags on the grave sites of local veterans or stopping in to a Legion for a meal and a chat are all acts of remembrance that will honour our veterans and armed forces personnel.

As a member of the Legion, I am always proud to participate in the annual Poppy Campaign. I can vividly remember one experience that has remained with me for the many years since it happened.

A father and his son walked past me as I stood in a local shop with my tray full of poppies. When I offered both of them a poppy what happened next brought me to tears. The father told me they would both wear a poppy and took the two I offered them. The father then dropped to his knee oblivious of the crowd of shoppers rushing all around him and explained to his young son why wearing a poppy was important and what it meant.

That moment exemplifies for all of us the importance of taking the time to remember and to ensure that future generations understand the cost of the freedom we enjoy. It was a genuine and heartfelt act of remembrance.

I think that Remembrance Day is one of the most important days of the year. It provides all of us with the opportunity to stop and reflect on the men and women who are currently serving our country and to remember and give thanks for those who preceded them.

One of the most compelling reasons for us to express our gratitude is that those who serve do so on our behalf. Some have even paid the ultimate price to ensure that we have the opportunity to live in a country that is free and strong.

I don’t know about you, but I think we all need to work harder to take a moment every day, not just on November 11, to celebrate the country we are fortunate enough to live in.

I am a very proud Canadian and I know that the country I love simply wouldn’t be the way it is without the personal sacrifice of those who serve on our behalf.

On November 11 and throughout the days that follow . . . we will remember them.