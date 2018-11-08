Earlier this month, I met with Washington state Governor Jay Inslee at the Cascadia Innovation Corridor Conference in Vancouver. It was the third time we met over the last year to strengthen our regional partnership.

SUBMITTED PHOTOS

We’re working together to tackle shared challenges and seize the opportunity and potential in our region. That includes acting jointly to grow the innovation economy, protect our shared environment, combat climate change, promote trade, and improve transportation connectivity.

Gov. Inslee and I are both determined to protect what makes this part of the world so special, while making sure people have the opportunities they need to succeed in the communities they call home.

By working together, we can deliver strong, sustainable economic development, create good jobs, and build a better future for people on both sides of the border. Both regions stand to benefit from enhanced cooperation. Some examples include the new seaplane service between Seattle and Vancouver, the possibility of ultra-high-speed rail corridor, and protecting coastal communities, shared marine ecosystems and endangered southern resident killer whales.

We are also committed to working together to make our region a global hub of innovation and connectivity. The tech sector in B.C. is one of the fastest growing sectors of our economy, supporting over 106,000 good-paying jobs. We are home to more than 10,200 tech-related businesses throughout the province.

Earlier this month, I toured the interactive lab at SAP Canada’s Vancouver location. They created 300 new jobs over the past two years alone. Success stories like SAP are growing in every part of B.C., and innovation is growing in every sector of the economy.

Our government is investing in K-12 tech education, tech-based research and advanced training opportunities throughout the province. We’re also investing to help companies across sectors innovate, grow and create good jobs in B.C.

As a government, our job is to help fix problems. We will continue to work collaboratively to remove the barriers to economic growth in B.C. That means working in partnership with the tech sector to deliver the supports they need. It also means tackling the housing crisis and investing services people need, like health care, skills-training and education, and child care. To make B.C. a better place to live and work.

We’re investing in people, taking action to make life more affordable, and improving the services people count on. Because that’s what we need to do to grow a strong, sustainable economy that works for people.

The challenges facing B.C. didn’t appear overnight, and they won’t be fixed overnight. We’re going to keep working hard to fix problems and make sure B.C. is a leader now, and in the economy of the future. It’s part of building a brighter future for B.C., with more opportunity for the people who live here.