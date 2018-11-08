Bobs Weekly Report

On November 11, Canadians come together to honour those who have sacrificed so much for the sake of our freedom and way of life.

It is a time to reflect on the high price of freedom and pay tribute to those who answer the call to serve our nation.

For those of us who owe our freedom to the service of both past and present generations, it is our duty to support and remember those who have sacrificed so much for us.

It is why, on Remembrance Day in communities across the region, hundreds of residents will stand together before memorials and cenotaphs in somber reflection. This year will also mark the 100th anniversary of the Armistice of November 11, 1918.

Whether it was hearing stories about my great uncles who served in World War II or celebrating the homecoming of my cousins from tours in Afghanistan, I have always had the greatest respect for those who are willing to risk everything for our country and our freedom. It is always an honour for me, as your Member of Parliament, to be able to meet our local Veterans and to personally thank them for their service and sacrifice.

There are many other ways we can be active in saying ‘thank you’ to our Veterans, not only on this day of commemoration but also throughout the year. Research the story of a family member, friend, or neighbour who has served and share that person’s story with your community. Visit a local nursing home and spend time with those from the wartime generation, volunteer at your local Legion hall, donate to a Veteran’s charity, or maybe write a letter to a Canadian Armed Forces member who is currently posted in Canada or overseas.

These are all worthy ways to thank the men and women who have served Canada with honour and pride.

I hope you will pay tribute to their service and sacrifice by taking part in one of the many Remembrance Day ceremonies in our region. This year, I will be remembering and saying thank you in Fort Nelson and Hudson’s Hope.

To the brave men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces, both past and present: on behalf of my family, staff and the residents of Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies, I offer our heartfelt thank you for your service.

Lest we forget.