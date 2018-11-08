Remembrance Day Schedule

The Royal Canadian
Legion Branch #75
Invites You to
Remembrance Day
In the spirit of Remembrance
March in the Parade with us from
Legion Hall at 10:30 a.m.
Service at 11:00 a.m. at
The Cenotaph, Steve Kolida Park
Roast Beef Dinner 12:00 p.m.
At Legion Hall 805 4th Avenue
Dinner is by donation
Prepared by Beanery 2 Bistro
Socialize for the afternoon
With old friends and make new ones
Everyone Welcome
The Royal Canadian
Legion Branch #266
Invites You to
Remembrance Day
10:30 a.m. Parade commences from Valemount Public Library and goes to the Legion Cenotaph
10:45 a.m. Wreath laying ceremony at the Legion Cenotaph
11:00 a.m. Service inside the Legion
Following the service enjoy hotdogs, hot chocolate and coffee.
War Heroes Museum will also be open.
Everyone is invited to the Legion for a potluck dinner at 5:30 p.m.