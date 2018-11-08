CLASSIFIEDS

FOR SALE

US 1000 watt quartz infrared heater with remote. $465.

Call 250-569-2466

Long distance driver available

Kamloops-Edmonton-Vancouver-Prince George, even Canada-wide, moving truck driver. Call to discuss your rate or ongoing rates for repeat clients Call 250-566-1212

WANTED

To purchase a heritage/vintage/character (but still structurally sound) full log cabin. Prefer square logs but will consider round, between 200-400 sq. ft. Will move cabin to my property. Call Carmen at 250-566-4010 or email at cottaway@telus.net

truck for sale

1995 Chev Z71 4x4. Shortbox, extendcab, 350 4 spd. Auto, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PDL, MP3 stereo. Everything works as it should. New tires, alternator. Dark blue and silver. $2500 OBO. 250-566-9889.

Buying Old Trucks & Cars

Cash for old trucks and cars. Got an old car or truck? It may be worth more than scrap metal. Don’t crush it! Call me, and I will give you market value. 250-566-9889

help wanted - blue river

Looking for loader operator for hoe chucking and loading. 300 Hitachi Power-Clam. Also looking for processor-operator. Must have experience. Job is at the Fin Tum Blue River. Call 250-253-2670.

Housekeeping person required at Blue River Sandman Inn. Full time. No accommodation provided/starting wage is $12.10 Call 250-673-8364 or

250-674-8213



