Community Events

Nov. 11 – Remembrance Day ceremonies. Valemount: 10:30AM Parade/10:45 Wreath laying ceremony/11:00 Service in Legion Hall. Potluck dinner at 5:30PM/Bells of Peace sunset ceremony 7:00PM. McBride: 10:30AM Parade/Service at Legion Hall 11:00AM/Roast Beef Dinner 12:00PM.

Nov. 12 & 26, & Dec. 10 – Dunster Play Group for children 0-6 yrs. and siblings (on non-instructional days). 10:00AM-Noon at Dunster Schoolhouse. Please bring a healthy snack to share. For more info contact Nancy at 250-968-4358.

Nov. 15 – Film on expedition on the St. Elias Mountains of the Yukon territory 7:00PM at the Valemount Library.

Nov. 16 – Bung-Bung Vintage Snowmobile Show and Shine Mixer at the Robson Valley Community Hall. $25/Ages 19+.

Nov. 17 – McBride Annual Craft Sale at the Robson Valley Community Centre. 10:00AM – 2:00PM.

Nov. 17 – Ducks Unlimited 21st Annual Banquet & Auction at Best Western Plus Valemount. Cocktails 6:00PM/Dinner 7:00PM. Contact Elsie 250-566-4113

Nov. 17 – 2nd Annual Pantry Party at Valemount Legion. Dinner at 6:00PM, event starts at 7:00. $10 admission (dinner is separate charge).

Nov. 21 – ‘The Appearing’ McBride 7th Day Adventist Church. 6:30PM

Nov. 24 – Valemount Annual Craft Fair at Valemount Secondary School. 10:00AM-2:00PM.

Nov. 29 – “Into the Deep Dark” Chili and music fundraiser at the Dunster Schoolhouse. Presented by Robson Valley Music Society. Doors 5:30PM, Food at 6:00, music at 7:00. Tickets at the door. $20, 6-13 yrs $10, under 6 Free. Treats and childcare by donation for Live Different Fund.

Dec. 5 – Seniors Christmas Dinner at Elks Hall in McBride. 12 Noon. Tickets available at Welcome Home and McBride Essentials $10. Only available until Nov. 28 and not at the door.