Ongoing Events

Fibre arts group meets Sundays at 2pm, at the library. Beginners welcome! For more info call 250-566-4367

Go with the Flow Yoga with Donalda Beeson in Valemount, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6:00-7:00PM, 960 Main Street.

Valemount Seniors Carpet Bowling 9:00 AM at the Golden Years Lodge.

Legion General Meetings every third Monday at 7:00PM. There are no meetings during July and August

tuesday:

Hatha Yoga at the Community Hall. 6:30 – 8:00PM. Dropin $10.00. Call Brigitta McDonald 566-9196

Gentle Seniors Exercise Class. 10:00AM - 11:00AM. Golden Years Lodge in the Lounge. Diane Mickelson 250-566-4297

Valemount Children’s Activity Centre Board Meeting first Tue. of the month at 7:00PM at the Centre beneath the Community Hall (the red door).

WEDNESDAY:

Physiotherapy at the Gym. Free program. Every Wednesday at the Canoe Valley Rec. Centre 9:30-10:30AM. Talk to your doctor or call Michelle Read at 250-569-0053.

Free computer training for individuals on Wednesdays and Fridays @ the Library, call 250-566-4367 to book your session.

Valemount seniors music night 7:00 to 9:00PM at the Golden Years Lodge.

THURSDAY:

Valemount adult book club meets once a month. Please contact the library for further information 250-566-4367

Seniors' Chair Yoga at the Golden Years Lodge at 10:00am. Free to all Seniors in the community. Call Brigitta McDonald 566-9196

Yin Yoga at the Community Hall. 6:30 – 8:00PM. Dropin $10.00. For more info call Brigitta McDonald 566-9196

Cribbage Game at Golden Years Lodge from 1:00PM to 3:00PM

FRIDAY:

Valemount Legion night dinners starting at 5:00PM

FRIDAY: (continued)

Alcoholics Anonymous evenings at 8:00PM in the Good Shepherd Catholic Church basement.

TÊte Jaune

TUESDAY:

Tête Jaune Community Club meetings held the first Tue. of the month at 7:00 PM at Tete Jaune Hall.

THURSDAY:

Ping Pong at Tete Jaune Hall @ 7:00-9:00PM Community Hall. Contact Andy Haugen 250-566-9987

DUNSTER

friday:

Old Time Music Gathering @ Dunster Schoolhouse. First and Third Friday of each month from November 2018 to April. 2019. Contact Pete Amyoony at 250-968-4334.

The manager of the DCFS is holding office hours at the Dunster Schoolhouse on Fridays from 9am to 4pm and is open to the public to visit.

MONDAY:

Dunster Parent/Child Play Group Mondays 10:00AM to 12:00PM at the Dunster School. Bring a healthy snack to share. Children 0 to 6 and their parents. Susan at 250-569-4033 or Nancy at 250-968-4358.

Dunster Fine Art School Society meeting 1st Monday of the month. 10:00am-12:00 noon at the Dunster School house. To confirm call Nancy 250-968-4358

Dunster Community Forest meeting 3rd Monday of the month at Dunster School house 7:00pm-9:00pm. Call Larry at 250-968-4358

McBride

McBride Community Forest open quarterly meetings on the first Wed. of the month.

SUNDAY:

Valley Piecemakers Quilt Guild. Meetings every third Saturday of the month at 1:00PM at the Elks Hall. New members welcome. The Guild members also get together for three days of quilting every third weekend of the month at the Elks Hall. For more information please call or text Georgie Kenzie at 250-569-7433 or email rvlongarm@gmail.com.

MONDAY:

Volunteer Fire Department every Monday night at 7:00PM at the Fire Hall.

Hospital Auxillary meeting 1st Monday of the month. Call Pat Elliott at 250-569-7521 or Carol Hammar at 250-569-7176.

tuesday:

Robson Valley Caregiver Support Group for those caring for someone with dementia. Every third Tuesday of every month from 2:00-3:00PM at the Community Health Building. Contact Susan Umstot, Primary Care Nurse at 250-569-2018.

McBride Elk and Royal Purple meeting 1st & 3rd Tuesdays at 7:00PM Elk Hall. Contact 569-0211

Music Jam. Tues. 7:00PM McBride Library Annex. Folk, bluegrass, country, rock. Call David Marchant

Royal Canadian Legion meetings on first Tues., monthly.

Village Council Meeting 2nd & 4th Tues. 7:30PM, Village Council Chambers.

Alcoholics Anonymous every Tues., 8:00PM at the Health Unit.

WEDNESDAY:

Youth Quest Group meets at the Anglican United Church Hall (Thrift Store basement), Wednesdays 3:00 to 4:30 pm, September to June. A time to explore and have fun with faith, life, food and friends. Any questions - call Kim 250-968-4467.

Pickle ball at McBride Secondary School at 7:00-9:30PM Grade 8 and up including adults. FREE

Diabetes Support Group first Wed. at 1:00PM Beaverview Lodge Sat. 10:00AM - 12:00PM, 441 Dominion St.

Support Group For Families Dealing With Mental Health Problems. Last Wed. of every month at 7:30PM at the McBride Health Centre. Call Glenda Thompson (250) 968-4319.

Legion Auxiliary Bingo first and third Wed. (and fifth Wed. if there is one) of the month at 6:30 pm at the Legion Hall.

THURSDAY:

Physiotherapy at the Gym. Free program. Every Thursday at the Fit Pit. 9:00-11:00AM. Talk to your doctor or call Michelle Read at 250-569-0053.

Community Basketball 6:00pm - 8:00PM. 12 years and up. Stan & Jody Keim 250-569-7553 McBride School

Book Discussion Group - 4th Thursday of the month 1:30PM at the McBride Library.

Fibre Arts Group, 10:00AM. Bring your knitting, crochet or needlework project and come hang out! McBride Library

OAPO Stitch & Knit every Thurs. from 2:30PM to 4:00PM, Beaverview Lodge. Everyone Welcome

FRIDAY:

Fun Fridays, Friday 2-4:00pm. Themed activities for ages 6-12. “Book a trip” with us, read often, and earn your SRC medal!.

McBride Play Group 10:00AM to noon at the E-Free Church. Children up to 6 years and their care-givers. Free snack. For info call Emilia Roth at 250-569-6809

SATURDAY:

The Valley Piecemakers meet every third Saturday of the month at 1:00PM at the Elks Hall. Both experienced quilters and those wanting to learn are welcome. For more information call Barb at 778-258-0068.

avola

WEDNESDAYS:

Bookmobile from TNRD library (Kamloops) comes every third Wednesday 10 & 11AM at the Post Office.





