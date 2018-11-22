CN Police coming to your community to spread the rail safety message

Trespassing on railway tracks/ property is not only dangerous (as it can result in significant risk of injury and death), but it is illegal! Under the Railway Safety Act of Canada, section 26.1 it is an offense for any person to trespass on railway property and can result in a fine of $115.00. The CN Police Service will be on patrol in your community and want to send a strong safety reminder to NOTtrespass onto railway tracks/property. Be aware of your surroundings and look, listen, live!

Statistics-In 2017, more than 222 accidents occurred in Canada, resulting in 72 fatalities and 44 serious injuries.

Safety tips: