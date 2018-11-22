Jasper National Park News

Jasper National Park will host Free Admission Day on November 23, 2018. The free day will also be observed at Banff, Yoho and Kootenay National Parks. This day acknowledges the history of the Rocky Mountain national parks which began when the Cave and Basin National Historic Site was founded in what is now Banff National Park on November 25, 1885. We invite you to plan a long weekend to celebrate the heritage of Canada’s most special places.

This is also the perfect time to experience the outdoors and learn more about this special place. All four parks are excited to offer a variety of winter experiences for visotors of all ages to enjoy. Visit any Parks Canada visitor centre or explore the web for ideas. Please not that only admission is free on free admission day. Fees for services such as camping and firewood, transportation and hot pools remain.

While you are here, purchase the Family/Group Discovery Pass for yourself or as a gift and save 20%. Discovery Passes are valid for 12 months from the month of purchase and on sale at a discounted price only until December 31. With the 2019 Parks Canada Discovery pass, you can visit incredible national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas throughout the year. For more information on purchasing the 2019 Discovery Pass, please visit the Parks Canada website.