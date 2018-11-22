Words of Remembrance and Empowerment

On Thursday, Nov. 8 Valemount Legion Branch 266 hosted some special visitors.
The Valemount Brownies were greeted by Legion President Pete Pearson, and then took in a tour of the War Heroes Museum.
They also had a chance to talk with the Legion’s only WWII veteran and inspirational female role model, Alice Olson.
The visit was an opportunity for the girls to learn the significance of Remembrance Day, and why we observe it.
All branches of the girls’ groups – Brownies, Sparks, Guides and Trex – participate in Remembrance Day at the Legion, and so this was an inspiring event just ahead of the November 11 ceremonies.