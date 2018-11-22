- Home
Annual Remembrance Day Poster & Essay Contest winners
Thursday, November 22, 2018 - 00:54 Marie Birkbeck
Black and White Poster – Primary: 1stAdala Cinnamon, 2ndKleo Bustin; Color Poster – Primary:1stIsabel Alexander, 2ndAriana McKirdy;Black and White Poster – Junior:1stRachael Markham, 2ndArayah Tinsley Dawson;Color Poster – Junior:1stNoah Kim, 2ndLayla Hocken;Black and White Poster – Intermediate:
1stSamuel August, 2ndJevon Bricker; Color Poster – Intermediate: 1stSimon Lerch, 2ndZykora Hocken; Essay – Junior: 1stGwenelen Hanson; Essay – Intermediate: 1stAnik Leclerc, 2ndAbigail Cinnamon; Poem – Junior: 1stDelaney Michaud, 2ndLyric Koch.
Students with the winning entries were presented with a certificate and a cash prize during the school assemblies on Friday, November 9, by Legion President Pete Pearson and Vice President Eugene Jamin. First place winning entries in all categories go on to the Central Zones Competition.