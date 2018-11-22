Annual Remembrance Day Poster & Essay Contest winners

The Annual Remembrance Day Poster & Essay Contest drew more than 80 entries, making the work of the judges just a little more difficult. At the end of the day, the following students were declared winners:



Black and White Poster – Primary: 1stAdala Cinnamon, 2ndKleo Bustin; Color Poster – Primary:1stIsabel Alexander, 2ndAriana McKirdy;Black and White Poster – Junior:1stRachael Markham, 2ndArayah Tinsley Dawson;Color Poster – Junior:1stNoah Kim, 2ndLayla Hocken;Black and White Poster – Intermediate:

1stSamuel August, 2ndJevon Bricker; Color Poster – Intermediate: 1stSimon Lerch, 2ndZykora Hocken; Essay – Junior: 1stGwenelen Hanson; Essay – Intermediate: 1stAnik Leclerc, 2ndAbigail Cinnamon; Poem – Junior: 1stDelaney Michaud, 2ndLyric Koch.

Students with the winning entries were presented with a certificate and a cash prize during the school assemblies on Friday, November 9, by Legion President Pete Pearson and Vice President Eugene Jamin. First place winning entries in all categories go on to the Central Zones Competition.

Left to right: RCL #266 Vice President Eugene Jamin, VSS Principal Derrick Shaw, Simon Lerch, Jevon Bricker, Zykora Hocken, Abigail Cinnamon, VSS Peggy Hubley, RCL #266 President Pete Pearson. Missing: Anik Leclerc Marie Birkbeck PHOTO