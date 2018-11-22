New eatery in McBride proving to be just tasty

Sue & Me Eatery is the latest restaurant to open in McBride.

According to on-line reviews, the Sue & Me eatery in McBride that recently and discreetly opened its doors is getting excellent reviews.

Owners Lance and Sue, who also like to remain discreet, have brought their talents from travels throughout Canada and the globe, including Asia, and customers in the restaurant are reaping the benefits of their talents of delicious food and excellent service.

The eatery offers daily baked goods as well as food off the menu, which includes breakfast and lunch as well as side dishes.

Review comments are - “a treat for eyes and mouth”, “awesome food!” and “the owners very friendly and professional”.

This is a bonus for McBride

The eatery opens early at 7:00 am, Wednesday - Monday.