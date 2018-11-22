Trex make a trek

Girls just want to have fun!

Leader Amy Pawliuk says it was an absolutely awesome weekend, with perfect weather.

Two young energetic girls and leaders made a trek up to McKirdy cabin this past weekend, the trail beginning at the top of the bike park and onward and upward for about three and half kilometres.

“All day Saturday we were above the clouds, it was an amazing view,” says Pawliuk.

The purpose for Trex is to give girls aged 12-17 opportunities to enjoy nature and adventure in a safe and wholesome setting.

Trex is just one of a few groups for girls that promote activity, cooperation, and skill learning in a fun atmosphere. This includes Brownies, Sparks, Guides and Trex.

Pawliuk said that attendance numbers in all groups have increased this year.

She also commented that the support of the public is crucial in keeping these groups going.

One of those things are Girl Guide cookie sales, which many may not realize actually provides a lot of the funding. Cookies will be made available for sale at the Valemount Craft Sale this weekend at the high school… so bring some extra cash!

For those interested in the girls’ groups, call Amy at 250-566-9950.

Brownies meet Thursdays from 5:45 – 7:00 pm at the New Life Centre; Sparks on Tuesdays from 4:30 – 5:30 pm; and Guides on Tuesdays from 6:00 – 8:00 pm.