One step closer in providing top-quality learning programs

The Valemount Learning Society has announced that it will award inaugural bursaries of $2,000 for full-time students who attend a post-secondary certificate program at Valemount College during its first year of operation in 2019.

The Valemount Learning Society has supported the e3stablishment of Valemount College by conducting a feasibility study, a market study, developing a business plan, and providing start-up funding, and just recently Valemount College was certified under the British Columbia Private Training Act to run two programs.

Registrations will be opening soon for the Rural Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management (RESBM) Program, which starts in April, 2019, and the Tourism Administration (TA) Program, which starts in July, 2019.

“We are excited to now expand that support to the first student who enroll in Valemount College programs,” says Society Treasurer, Wendy Dyson. “We realize that as a new institution, Valemount College doesn’t have the name recognition that more established schools have, and we want to reward those adventuresome inaugural students.”

Riette Kenkel, President of Valemount College Society says, “We are very excited about this amazing opportunity in our first year. It’s a win-win for our first cohort of students and for Valemount College.”

In order to qualify for the bursary, students need to apply to the programs before the registration deadlines of February 15, 2019 for the Rural Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management Program, and before June 30, 2019 for the Tourism Administration program.

With tuitions of $4,920 and $3,910 respectively, the bursary will cover a good portion of the cost for students.

Unemployed people living in the Columbia Basin may also qualify for the Columbia Basin Trust Training Initiatives Grant, which covers 75% of training costs up to a maximum of $7500.For more information about Valemount College, visit www.valemountcollege.ca or to find our more about the Valemount Learning Society and the Inaugural Bursary contact Riette Kenkel, Executive Director, manager@valemountlearningcentre.org; or call 250-566-4601. For information about Valemount College and its programs contact Eric Kromhout, College Director, cdirector@valemountcollege.com or call 250-566-0067.