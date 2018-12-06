Crescent Spur residents passed

Some readers may remember Julia and Svend Serup, long time residents of Crescent Spur from the 1950s to early 1960s.

Active forester Svend Serup passed on April 22, 2018 at Prince George Hospice House, and his wife of 60 years, Julia Serup passed on October 13, 2018 in Prince George Hospital.

Svend Serup on the Fraser River circa 1957

Svend was born December 15, 1924 in Klejtrup, Denmark. After the Second World War, during which Denmark was occupied by the Nazis, Svend immigrated to Ontario in 1949. From there he drove west to BC where he worked briefly in Sandon and Nelson before finding his home at Crescent Spur.

For nearly ten years, he worked for Leboe Sawmills. His wife Julia, whom he married in 1957, joined him in Crescent Spur. Their first two children, Sheila and Paul, grew up in this hamlet beside the Fraser River.

After moving to Prince George in 1964, two more sons followed, Neil and Michael. For more than 50 years, he worked in the forestry industry as a bush pilot, and was active in politics.

His wife, Julia Serup (nee Reid) was born in Southampton, England on November 16, 1931. She moved to Wales during Operation Piper when all children were evacuated from war-torn London. Her teen years were spent studying in Scotland.

Interior of Leboe Sawmills circa 1957

Svend Serup falling trees in Crescent Spur area circa 1957.

In late 1954, she immigrated to Canada as a physiotherapist and worked in the Kootenay region for CARS (Canadian Arthritis and Rheumatism Society). In 1956, she moved to Prince George where she met and married Svend. Life in Crescent Spur were their happiest years, and they formed life-long friendships.

Both were active in the life of Prince George, and were founding members of Cedars Christian School.

In mid-July 2018, a bench was dedicated in Svend’s honour at Loos Cemetery.