Just write it

No, your eyes are not deceiving you, nor did we make a printing mistake (which we occasionally still manage to do)!

It really is me, Dianne, writing this Reflections article, otherwise regularly penned by Eleanor Deckert.

But Eleanor is out and about across the province promoting yet another book, and alas, her schedule just simply did not allow her the time to do one.

As the publisher of the paper, of course it’s my responsibility to fill the pages, so I looked up countless articles on inspiration to fill up the space, but there was nothing that suited the spirit of the column, and so, yes, I gave in and decided to write one myself.

A bit of nostalgia, perhaps, especially since writing the Reflections column was my introduction to The Valley Sentinel newspaper four and a half years ago.

Seemingly shortly thereafter, I was presented with the option of owning the paper, and I took the plunge. That meant resigning the writing of the column to another. For a while Marian Plummer wrote the Reflections column, later to be undertaken by Avola resident Eleanor Deckert. And now, as they say, you know the rest of the story.

But back to hopefully stirring up some inspiration…

I’ve been thinking about the importance of writing things down. If you’re like me, I seemingly am becoming more and more reliant on lists, otherwise risking forgetting something… whether it be a grocery shopping list, or a multiple of tasks that have to be completed by the week’s end. This as a result of our busy lives.

Yet how much more important, it seems, to write down things of a more permanent and personal nature. In this day and age, when everyone’s more often than not in a rush, this seems like just another task to undertake, yet we can’t underestimate the power and value of creating a record of our lives.

Years ago I met a gentleman who had come across a book (I can’t recall the title) that so greatly inspired him, he not only followed its instructions, but began teaching others to do the same.

The book gave guidance on how to write personal letters, and then present them as a gift. The process led writers through a journey of healing as they finally were able to spell out their feelings, feelings that for whatever reason they could not speak out. In some cases, when there were unresolved issues even after someone had died, the writer was encouraged to still pen down a letter to that person and say what needed to be said. Too late? Not to the writer, who finally experienced relief unloading the burdens of the heart.

Sometimes in life communication in relationships comes to an impasse. Either one side or both are not willing to hear the other out or acknowledge the other’s viewpoint, or so much pain comes up in conversation that any verbal attempts prove to be more fatal to the relationship than helpful.

So, write it down, regardless of when or if another’s eyes will see it. There may well be a day, perhaps when the other is ready, or when answers or the truth become more important than personal opinion, that the record will be available.

Even if you never intend for another to read it, there’s something therapeutic about taking those feelings and putting them down on paper.

And who knows what records may one day be made straight?

So just write it.