Christmas in Valemount

 Thursday, December 6, 2018 - 00:26 Dianne St. Jean

Residents of Valemount have been getting ready for Christmas for a while, beginning with the annual craft fair on Nov. 24 and then the official Christmas tree lighting and visit from Santa last Friday evening accompanied by singing by the Valemount Elementary School choir.

To add to the atmosphere carolers made their rounds from business to business adding at atmosphere of Christmas cheer. At various places there were pictures with Santa, a warm bonfire and hot chocolate.

Purchases from that night were put in a draw, and the lucky winner of the huge basket of goods was Mary William.  

 
Dianne St. Jean PHOTOS