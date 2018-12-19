The main line of defence for snowshoe hares is camouflage; however, when the snow arrives late they are caught wearing the wrong colour. There is nothing the hares can do to change this situation they find themselves in, as their fur coats’ colour change is directly related to the day's light cycle, or photo period. Even a light dusting of snow makes the hares much harder to spot by the many fleet-footed predators or birds of prey that hunt them.

