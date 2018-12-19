Spirits of Christmas Past, Present & Future

At Christmas we sing about Yuletide and the Twelve Days of Christmas, but where do those strange lyrics or words come from?

“Troll the ancient Yuletide carol, fa-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

See the blazing Yule before us, fa-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la …”

According to a number of sources, Yule or Yuletide was a festival originally observed by historical Germanic peoples, and was connected to the celebration of the Wild Hunt, the god Odin, and the pagan Anglo-Saxon god Mōdraniht.

When pagan populations converted to Christianity, many kept some of these traditions and incorporated them into their new faith. The name Yuletide was changed to Christmastide.

Yule was also known as Alban Arthan, which celebrated the rebirth of the Sun God and the coming days of more light. This took place annually around the time of the December solstice and lasted for 12 days.

Living trees were brought into homes during the feast of Yule and planted in a tub and brought into the home with great ceremony. The largest end of the log was then placed on a fire hearth (the rest sticking out!) and lit from remains of the previous year’s log. The Yule log was fed into the fire over 12 days. To this day some European countries still cut pieces of a log down and burn a bit each night.

From Sacred to Secular – Christmas Present

While many popular customs associated with Christmas have their origins in pre-Christian festivals, Christmas has come to represent a sacred time to Christians who observe it as the birth of Jesus.

Nowadays, however, not only Christians celebrate Christmas. To many, Christmas has come to represent giving, and a very strong theme around this time of year is family. In fact, some do not bother to formally observe Christmas if they are alone or cannot get together with family.

Who knows what forms Christmas will take in the future?