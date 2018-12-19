Northern Health Connections modified holiday schedule

 Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 16:07
The Northern Health Connections program will run on a modified schedule starting December 17th, leading up to a holiday season break.

NH Connections provides transportation for clients travelling to non-emergent health services outside their home communities. A variety of routes connect communities across northern B.C., along with service to Vancouver. Demand for the service typically drops over the holiday season as fewer people book health care appointments.

Starting December 17th, NH Connections buses will begin their last routes for 2018. Regular routes will resume the week of January 1st 2019.

The NH Connections booking centre will be closed on statutory holidays (December 25th and 26th, and January 1st, 2019), but open on regular business days. Full details on the NH Connections holiday schedule and other program information are available through the booking centre at 1-888-647-4997; via e-mail at NHConnections@northernhealth.ca; or on the internet .

Departs

Final route (2018)

First route (2019)

Prince George to Vancouver

December 20th

January 1st

Vancouver to Prince George

December 22nd

January 3rd

Prince George to Prince Rupert

December 23rd

January 2nd

Prince Rupert to Prince George

December 22nd

January 3rd

Prince George to Fort St. John

December 20th

January 3rd

Fort St. John to Prince George

December 22nd

January 5th

Valemount to Prince George

December 18th

January 8th

McBride, Valemount to Kamloops

December 20th

January 3rd

Burns Lake to Terrace

December 20th

January 3rd

Fort Nelson to Dawson Creek

December 18th

January 8th

Dawson Creek to Fort Nelson

December 20th

January 10th

Mackenzie to Prince George

December 19th

January 2nd

Quesnel to Prince George

December 18th

January 8th

Burns Lake to Prince George

December 18th

January 8th

Burns Lake via Fort St. James

December 19th

January 2nd