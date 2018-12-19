Northern Health Connections modified holiday schedule

The Northern Health Connections program will run on a modified schedule starting December 17th, leading up to a holiday season break.

NH Connections provides transportation for clients travelling to non-emergent health services outside their home communities. A variety of routes connect communities across northern B.C., along with service to Vancouver. Demand for the service typically drops over the holiday season as fewer people book health care appointments.

Starting December 17th, NH Connections buses will begin their last routes for 2018. Regular routes will resume the week of January 1st 2019.

The NH Connections booking centre will be closed on statutory holidays (December 25th and 26th, and January 1st, 2019), but open on regular business days. Full details on the NH Connections holiday schedule and other program information are available through the booking centre at 1-888-647-4997; via e-mail at NHConnections@northernhealth.ca; or on the internet .