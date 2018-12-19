Holiday Mocktails

We all tend to overindulge during the holidays, which can be extremely taxing on our systems. Not just adult beverages, but youth can also overdo it on soft drinks, and along with Christmas cookies and other sweets, sugar intake can soar.

Left to Right: Grinch Punch, Festive Soda, Cranberry Spiced Tea, Pure as Snow Eggnog, Reindeer Bubbles

To give our bodies a break, try out these mocktails. Even if alternated with your regular festive favourite, it will take some of the stress off your body.

Grinch Punch

1 cup boiling water

1 package lime Jello (or lemon-lime Kool-Aid)

1 6-oz. can pineapple juice

1 6-oz. frozen lemonade

1/4 litre Sprite

• Mix boiling water, jello and sugar. Stir until dissolved. Add pineapple juice and lemonade. Store in fridge. Add ice and Sprite before serving. Rim glasses with red sugar. (adapted from Simplistically Living)





Festive Soda

Tart but makes the whole house smell festive.

First, make the syrup:

2 Tbsp. grated grapefruit zest

1 tsp. turmeric powder

1/2 cup coconut sugar or brown sugar

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1 cup water

• Add grapefruit zest and turmeric to the sugar. Mash to release flavours, then simmer with cinnamon and water to create a syrup. Strain.

Then mix together:

2 Tbsp. of the syrup (from above)

1/4 cup grapefruit juice

1/2 cup ice

1 cup soda water

• Stir well. (adapted from Meghan Telpner)





Cranberry Spiced Tea

Makes the whole house smell like Christmas!

4 cups water

3 oz. fresh or frozen cranberries

1 lemon, juiced and zested

2 cinnamon sticks

1 one-inch piece of ginger, peeled and grated

2 Rooibos or black tea bags

Raw honey to taste

Cinnamon sticks to garnish

• Combine first five ingredients in a pot, bring to boil. Reduce and simmer 20 minutes. Add tea, steep for 3-5 minutes. Strain and serve with honey and garnish. (adapted from Gourmande in the Kitchen)





Reindeer Bubbles

1 cup sparkling water

2 tsp. pomegranate seeds

4 tsp. pomegranate syrup (2 tsp. syrup and 2 tsp. pomegranate juice)

• Rim glasses in syrup, then sugar. Add pomegranate seeds inside glass. Pour syrup on top of seeds and top with sparkling water. (by the Everday Hostess)





Pure as Snow Eggnog

2 cups milk

5 whole cloves

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 cup condensed milk

4 egg yolks

1 cup whipping cream

1 tsp. nutmeg

1 tsp. vanilla

• In pan combine milk, cloves, cinnamon, and condensed milk over low heat. Slowly bring to a rolling boil. Beat eggs until light in colour. Temper eggs by adding 1 Tbsp. at a time of hot milk mixture.

• Pour all back in saucepan and heat over medium heat for 3-5 min until it thickens. Add whipping cream, nutmeg and vanilla; heat through. Do not boil. Strain out spices.

• Delicious warm or cold. Chill for at least one hour. Garnish with nutmeg. It is quite thick so add milk to your liking. (adapted from Lacey Baier)





Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all!



