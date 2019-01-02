Campground Reservations Open on January 8th for Jasper National Park

A campsite reservation will be more important than ever in Jasper National Park in 2019.

Mark the calendar for January 8, 2018 at 8:00AM MST, when the Parks Canada Reservation System (reservations.pc.gc.ca) opens for frontcountry camping reservations in Jasper National Park. Visitors can reserve sites at Wapiti, Wabasso and Pocahontas campgrounds through the online system. Last year more than 6000 reservations were made in the first hour and summer long weekends were sold out, so be sure to book your favourite campsites early for 2019.

The iconic Whistlers campground will be closed for the entire year to allow for reconstruction. This work will ensure that Whistlers is newly equipped to meet the needs of the travelling public allowing for many more years of signature Jasper experiences. However, it also means a reduction in the number of available front country campsites. To make you are not disappointed start planning your camping adventure now and book early.

If you prefer the backwoods experience, Jasper features Over 80 campgrounds, ranging from overnight to multi-day trips into remote wilderness. Backcountry reservations begin on January 23, 2019 at 8:00 AM MST.

For more information:

Camping in Jasper National Park: parkscanada.gc.ca/jaspercamping

Booking a campsite with Parks Canada: www.reservation.parkscanada.gc.ca

or 1-877-RESERVE (737-3783)