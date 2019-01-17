MALANKA! 2019

The third annual Malanka or Ukrainian New Year supper at Tête Jaune Community Hall this year on January 12 was again a grand success.

The meal began with guests being served a delicious traditional wheat dish and then borscht. Every year the borscht is absolutely perfect!

Afterward perogies, cabbage rolls and sausage are served buffet-style.

The dessert table featured, among other goodies, traditionally-enjoyed honey cake and poppy seed rolls.





Thanks once again go to the excellent cooks and servers, and those who helped with the decorating. Thanks also to those who provided donations for the silent auction.

Funds from all tickets sales and auction go toward improvement projects for the Tête Jaune Community Club. Goals for this year include an upgrade to the kitchen and a new playground.

Aster Gebreyonas and son Sami, who came to Valemount two years ago from Eritrea, attended the Malanka in their traditional dress - beautiful!