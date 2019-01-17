Celebrate winter in Jasper

Jasper in January is now underway. Join a Parks Canada Interpreter at Jasper National Park for one of our many snowshoe programs during this year’s celebration of winter. No snowshoes? No problem, you can borrow ours!

Snowshoe quantities are limited, so please show up thirty minutes before the program starts if you want to borrow ours. Dress warm!

Even better visit Jasper National Park on Friday, January 18th as admission fees are waived for one day as part of the Jasper in January celebration.

For a full list of activities happening throughout Jasper during the festival visit www.jasper.travel/january/events/

Whirlpool Winter Hub

Looking for a place to warm up, have a picnic or even brave the cold and camp out under the stars on a blanket of snow? Whirlpool Winter Hub is your basecamp for winter adventure! Located 22 km from the Jasper townsite along Highway 93A, bring your skis, winter boots and snowshoes and get the quintessential Canadian winter experience.

On weekends with scheduled interpretive programs, we will keep the fire in the warming hut going from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm.

Dark sky snowshoe/night vision edition

Friday: January 18 and 25

Time: 7 pm to 8:30 pm

Location: Pyramid Lake, parking lot at the end of the road

Immerse yourself and experience the star rich dark skies, or moonlit skies, of Jasper National Park. Learn about some of the nocturnal adaptations that help the animals of the park (including us) see in the dark!

On cool clear nights we’ll snowshoe a 2.5km loop. On chilly or windy nights the trip will be shortened to a 1km loop. If the temperature (with or without windchill) dips below -24°C, the event will be cancelled. Dress warm and bring a flashlight.

Pine beetle snowshoe

Saturdays: January 19 and 26

Time: 2 pm to 3 pm

Sundays: January 20 and 27

Time: 10 am to 11 am

Location: Whirlpool Winter Hub

Why are there so many dead trees in Jasper? If you’re asking yourself this question, then this is the activity for you. Explore the pine forests of Jasper National Park with a park interpreter and discover the good and bad side of this tiny endemic insect with a big punch.

Wildlife (species at risk) snowshoe

Saturday: January 19

Time: 10 am to 11 am

Sundays: January 20 and 27, and February 17

Time: 2 pm to 3 pm

Location: Whirlpool Winter Hub

Take a peek at how researchers protect species at risk in Jasper National Park. We’ll cover the basic of tracking, use some of the equipment our experts use, and learn how these tools help the park better understand wildlife populations.

Jasper in January street party — Caribou activity station

Saturday January 26

Times: 6 pm to 9 pm

Location: 500 Connaught Drive, Jasper

Being a cold loving snow adapted member of the deer family you’d think Jasper’s Caribou population would be doing great. Sadly their numbers continue to decline. Join Jasper’s caribou communications experts to explore the threats caribou face, what the park is doing to give them a fighting chance at survival, and what you can do to help.