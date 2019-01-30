The American marten, sometimes referred to as the pine marten, is a member of the weasel family, and yes, they do enjoy a squirrel meal whenever they are able to catch the nimble chatterboxes.

In over 50 years of travelling the bush country, only once have I witnessed a marten in hot pursuit of a red squirrel and it was quite something to see. With blazing speed the squirrel and marten spiraled around and around a small tree, with the squirrel suddenly disappearing into the underbrush and the marten left wondering where it went. Unfortunately I was unable to film this rarely-seen chase in the wild.

Copyright © 2019 www.wildlifevideos.ca • Disclaimer: The reproduction of photos and portraits may at times vary due to technical issues. To view the originals email leon@wildlifevideos.ca



