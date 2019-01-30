Government of Canada to reallocate funds identified for Icefields Trail project in Jasper National Park

The Government of Canada is committed to protecting and restoring our national parks.

Canada’s national parks play a critical role in shaping our national identity, protecting nature and wildlife, and fighting climate change.

After initial consultation with stakeholder groups, Indigenous partners, and members of the public, Parks Canada has announced it will not proceed with the proposed Icefields Trail project in Jasper National Park. Parks Canada thanks everyone who participated in the consultation process.

Budget 2016 provided funding to Parks Canada to support tourism and highway assets, including $65.9 million for a new biking and walking trail in Jasper National Park. Parks Canada will be withdrawing from the Icefields Trail project and the funds originally earmarked for the project will be re-allocated to support priorities within the Agency. Parks Canada is committed to the ecological integrity of its parks and historical sites. Preliminary feedback from the consultation process expressed concerns over the potential environmental impact and high cost associated with the project. For these reasons, the Government of Canada has decided to reallocate the funds to priority areas within Parks Canada.

“The Government of Canada is helping preserve our national parks for generations to come. We will keep listening to Canadians, and working with them to protect our natural heritage across the country.”

The Honourable Catherine McKenna,

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada



