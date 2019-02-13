More on sprouting

If there are other seeds I can sprout, and more advantages of sprouting, I want to know more.

A slender book I found in my hippy days listed all the seeds that can be sprouted: alfalfa, almonds, barley, beans, buckwheat, chia, chick-peas, clover, corn, cress, fenugreek, flax, garbanzo, lentils, millet, mung, mustard, oats, peas, radish, rye, sesame, soybeans, sunflower, and wheat.

Some need to soak longer. Some need a moment of steaming. If used in stir-fry, add the sprouts just long enough to warm them before serving.

An alternative to using the quart jar-soak-rinse-drain method is to place damp paper towels on a plate and lay the soaked seeds there, keeping them damp but not too wet. Remove any seeds that do not show signs of life. With this method the grassy leaves of the grains can be snipped with scissors and added to salads or smoothies.

Why bother?

Although each variety of seeds yields a slightly different ratio of nutrients, these are some of the benefits sprouts bring to your diet: vitamins (A, B, C, E, K), minerals (phosphorus, chlorine, silicon, aluminum, calcium, magnesium, sulphur, sodium, potassium), amino acids, enzymes, protein, and chlorophyll.

Can you believe it? Sprouts are more nutritious than the plain seeds! They are alive!

Sprout to save money, to reduce calories, for taste, for fun. Grow your own sprouts to avoid MSG, GMO, fungicides, herbicides, pesticides, steroids, hormones, fats, cholesterol, preservatives, artificial colours, gluten, dairy, sugars.

How can you use sprouts? In the blender with your smoothie. In tossed salad, potato, tuna or egg salad. On top of yogurt, soup, or cereal. Layered in lasagna. Added to your stir-fry or fried rice. Folded into omelets. When you are serving fish, meatloaf or veggie burgers. Anyplace you would use celery. Bake them into breads, granola bars or pancakes.

From seed to table. Give it a try. You can do it yourself!