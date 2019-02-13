When my parents divorced, I thought I would cease to exist. I thought my DNA would tear apart and I would crumble into a pile of dust.

Marriage is forever, right?

Isn't that what every fairytale and movie ending and especially wedding vows are all about? What's the point of anything if people make promises they aren't going to keep?

Bitter. Angry. Sad. Scared. Overcome by doubts. Utterly confused.

I looked at my own life. I was in my 30s and just entering that middle aged moment when you wonder “is it worth it?” Exhausted by sleepless nights with little ones, struggling to keep the bills paid, bored with our house and location, doomed to the repetitive routines of my responsibilities, stripped to the bare minimum communication with my husband, and did I mention, frustrated by the endless interruptions of being a Mom?

Could I do any better than my own parents? If divorce was in my future, why keep trying?

Necessity keeps things moving. Holidays felt both fake and also reminded me of what is significant. The idea of quitting made me limp. Courage and dreams and hope kept me strong.

Then my parents each remarried. Each couple sounded so happy in a contended sort of way. Stable. Friendly. Enjoying things together. Little things. Outings. Music. Conversation. Experiences. The second try at marriage was clearly a better match.

I felt like they were cheating. Newlywed young couples awkwardly face everything for the first time - first uninteresting job, first beat-up car, first disagreeable landlord, first debt, first pregnancy, first cat that throws up in your house, first supper that burns and sets off the smoke alarm.

Obviously more mature people know themselves better, know how the world works better, know how to handle mistakes and disappointments better... and likely have no beat up car, mean boss or whiny children to interrupt.

I went to a counsellor. I spilled out all of my history, observations, confusion, fears, feelings. Patient listening and careful clarification helped while I untangled my swirling storm.

I didn't actually want to walk away from my husband. Our story is sweet. His qualities are dependable and kind. My anxiety and sense of overwhelm at this stage in life is normal. I can seek resources, shift priorities, decide to better provide for my own needs.

It is not leaving that I wanted, certainly not to start over again. I did not want to rip my home apart or disrupt the children.

What was it I was seeking?

Clarity arrived.

“Maybe I can have the second relationship with the same man,” I muttered almost to myself. “What if I can make it through these multi-faceted years, continue to nourish myself while providing for my family, increase my deliberate focus when my husband is talking, be clear when I need him to hear me, carve out time for us to be 'us' and believe that our marriage is possible, worth the effort. It seems so far away, but someday we will have an empty nest and we will become this older couple. Can we find our own way to be comfortable together?”

And so I deliberately made a second try within my first marriage.

Now, at Valentine's Day, my heart skips a beat when I see the ads showing young, romantic couples finding their sweet moment. That was me. That was us. But, better than that first flame, I savour the pictures of wrinkled, grey, smiling couples who have made it through all the detours life has tested them with. This is me now. This is us now and into the future.

The grey haired man with the twinkle in his eye and familiar gestures, jokes and habits is my Valentine. I am so very glad that my first husband is also my second try.