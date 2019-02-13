Public input will help guide Parks Canada priorities

They represent the very best that Canada has to offer and tell the stories of who we are, including the history, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples.

The national parks of the Rocky Mountain region hold special places in the hearts of Canadians. Places like Banff and Jasper are recognized across Canada and around the world as examples of the conservation and enjoyment of natural heritage. The Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, Catherine McKenna, has invited Canadians to share their views and ideas on the future of the seven mountain national parks including Jasper National Park with the launch of letstalkmountainparks.ca.

Management plans for the mountain national parks including Jasper are due in 2020. These plans help to guide decisions in each of the national parks and help to ensure public accountability. Management plans are strategic in nature, based on a long-term vision with clear direction for a 10-year period, including objectives and actions to achieve results. Parks Canada will be consulting on and developing all seven management plans for the mountain parks at the same time in order to facilitate landscape level planning and develop common approaches across the region.

Input from the Canadian public, from stakeholder organizations, from Indigenous peoples, and from local communities and visitors will play an important role in helping to shape and guide the priorities for each of the mountain national parks through the development of individual management plans. Indigenous engagement provides an opportunity to strengthen Indigenous voices in all aspects of park management.

All Canadians, including youth and newcomers, are encouraged to get involved and help shape the future of the mountain national parks. Additional information is available at: letstalkmountainparks.ca.

The first stage of public engagement is now underway for Jasper, Banff, Yoho, Kootenay, Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks and will run to April 30, 2019. Parks Canada is inviting people to share their vision of what each of these national parks might look like at its future best, and the future challenges and opportunities that will be important to address in the next plans.

Based on the input received, Parks Canada will develop individual draft management plans for further review input during a second stage of public engagement expected in early 2020. Feedback collected during the second stage will help to finalize each management plan in 2020. Management plans are a legislative requirement of the Canada National Parks Act and guide the management of Parks Canada places. Through management plans, Parks Canada meets its promise to maintain or restore ecological integrity and provide Canadians with opportunities for discover and enjoy the national parks.